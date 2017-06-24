When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

India had defeated Pakistan 7-1 earlier in the tournament.

Left shell-shocked after their surprise ouster from the title race, India would look for redemption when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a 5th-8th classification match of the Hockey World League Semi-Final on Saturday. India, ranked sixth in the world, crashed out of the podium race after suffering a 2-3 loss to 14th placed Malaysia in a quarterfinal match on Thursday. The loss to Malaysia, their second in two months, would be hard to digest for Roelant Oltmans' men who have been trying hard to regain their place in the elite league of world hockey.

When will the India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match will be played on June 24, 2016.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

How do I watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match live?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Pakistan Hockey World League match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.