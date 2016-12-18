 
Virender Sehwag Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team in his Trademark Style

Updated: 18 December 2016 22:43 IST

The Indian hockey junior team dished out sound thrashing to win the match 2-1 against Belgium and bag the title for the second time in history.

Virender Sehwag Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team in his Trademark Style
Virender Sehwag wished Indian Junior Hockey team in his witty style © Hockey India

Keeping in line with his witty image, the former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday congratulated Junior Hockey Indian Team on victory against Belgium in his own trademark style.

He said: 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan too hailed India's victory in Junior World Cup hockey after 15 years, saying the team displayed superb play.

"Our junior hockey team displayed superb attacking play, attractive trapping, wrist work and scored two field goals," she said in her message.

"There was splendid coordination among the players and impregnable defence. As a result, India defeated Belgium by 2 -1 to claim the World Cup," Mahajan added in her message.

India created history by winning the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup after a gap of 15 long years with a clinical 2-1 victory against Belgium in the final. 

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal also appreciated the junior Indian hockey team's victory.

The Chief Minister in his message said that it was a matter of great honour and pride for all Punjabis that five players in Indian squad including Captain Harjeet Singh hailed from the state.

Badal hoped that this feat of Indian juniors would go a long way to inspire millions of youngsters who strive hard to excel in sports.

Topics : Hockey Virender Sehwag
Highlights
  • Sehwag congratulated victorious Indian hockey team in his witty style
  • Sumitra Mahajan also hailed India's victory
  • It is a matter of great honour: Parkash Singh Badal
