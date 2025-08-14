Former India hockey player Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died at the age of 80 on Thursday. Paes, who was suffering from advanced stage of Parkinson's disease, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Paes was also part of the Indian men's hockey that won the bronze medal at the 1971 Hockey World Cup in Barcelona.

Paes was married to Jennifer, a former Indian basketball player who also served as the national team captain.

Paes' last rites will be performed either on Monday or Tuesday, as the family will wait for the arrival of his daughters, who are both settled abroad.

Paes, who donned multiple hats in his long association with Indian sports, was a midfielder in the Indian hockey team. He also played several sports such as football, cricket and rugby and served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

A sports medicine doctor, he worked as a medical consultant with several sports bodies including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Davis Cup team.

His son, Leander, took Indian sports to great heights, becoming the most successful tennis player in the country's history by winning 18 Grand Slam titles, including eight men's doubles and 10 mixed doubles crowns.

Leander also won the men's singles bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, thus keeping the family tradition alive of winning a medal at the quadrennial showpiece.

(With PTI Inputs)