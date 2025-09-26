The incredible emergence of 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has left the world of cricket in awe. But a similar story may grip the world of hockey soon. On Wednesday, 14-year-old Ketan Kushwaha grabbed headlines, creating history by becoming the youngest-ever player to be signed in the Hockey India League (HIL), being bought by reigning champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers. Hailing from the city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh - a place that saw the rise of Dhyan Chand, India's most famous son in hockey - Kushwaha spoke to NDTV in a candid chat after the auction.

Kushwaha revealed the raw emotions felt by both him and his family as they heard the news of him getting picked.

"I had a match when the auction was going on, but the seniors in my hostel were watching. At first, I went unsold, and I thought, 'Never mind'," revealed Kushwaha.

"When I got sold later, I was too focused on the match! After the match, I came home and spoke to my family. They are also over the moon," the youngster said.

Kushwaha credits his elder brother Mohit for getting him into hockey. The 14-year-old, who idolises star Indian forward Mandeep Singh, will rub shoulders with established senior players like Abhishek Nain, Sukhjeet Singh and Jugraj Singh in the upcoming edition of the HIL.

While he isn't a cricket enthusiast, Kushwaha revealed that he took confidence from the rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi at a similar age.

"I believe that if Vaibhav Suryavanshi could do it at such a young age, why can't I?" Kushwaha stated.

For the uninitiated, Suryavanshi, at the age of 13, became the youngest-ever player to be bought by a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2025, Suryavanshi smashed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

"He (Suryavanshi) has worked hard and achieved a lot already. I aspire to do the same, and make my country proud as soon as I can," Kushwaha stated.

But at the tender age of 14, will Kushwaha be able to physically compete with international players twice his age? Shrachi Bengal Tigers, who shelled out Rs 2.5 lakh for him in the HIL auction, are bullish.

"I've been following him for a year now. Although he is a sub-junior, he would perform very well for Uttar Pradesh's senior teams. For us, it is a matter of pride that he'll play for us. His talent deserves to be shown on the world stage," said Jagraj Singh, team manager of Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

"It is our responsibility now to motivate him and prepare him for the big stage. I'm confident that when he does play, everyone will be singing his name!" Singh further said.