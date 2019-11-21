 
To Celebrate World Children's Day, International Hockey Federation Tweets Adorable Video. Watch

Updated: 21 November 2019 17:22 IST

World Children's Day saw the International Hockey Federation post a video of little children playing hockey.

Wednesday was World Children's Day and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) marked the day by tweeting an adorable video of children playing hockey. In the 18-second video, two young girls are seen running around, one with a hockey stick. They finally find the ball on the ground. The girl then stands over the ball, looking every bit like she is about to take a penalty corner. "How did you make this World Children's Day special for your child?" FIH tweeted along with the video.

Watch the adorable video here:

World Children's Day, according to the United Nations, has been celebrated on November 20 since 1954. It is an event that promotes "international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare".

On November 20, 1959 UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. Thirty years later, the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the same date.

Tennis star Serena Williams tweeted a video and said she is "proud to stand with UNICEF and champion for every child's right to be heard."

Football legend David Beckham, who is a UNICEF Global Ambassador, joined children at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate World Children's Day, and spoke for child rights.

"We promise to listen to you. We promise to learn from you. We promise to act for you," Beckham said in his message at the event. "Together, we promise to work harder to protect your dreams," he added, concluding a powerful speech.

Highlights
  • The FIH posted an adorable video of children playing hockey
  • Tennis star Serena Williams also tweeted a video on World Children's Day
  • David Beckham too gave a powerful speech on World Children's Day
