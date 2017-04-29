Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Held To a 2-2 Draw By Great Britain

India drew 2-2 against Great Britain in their first match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday. While the match began almost two hours later than scheduled because of heavy rain and thunder, five-time winners India failed to capitalize on many chances throughout the match. While Akashdeep Singh scored first to give India the lead in the 19th minute, converting a penalty corner, England leveled scores six minutes later thanks to a quick shot by Tom Carson.

Mandeep Singh, in the 47th minute, deflected a brilliant pass from Sunil to guide the ball into the goal to help India take the lead once again. However, a win was not to be as Alan Forsyth equalized with eight minutes left on the clock.