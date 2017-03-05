 
Rani Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Belarus 3-1

Updated: 05 March 2017 18:55 IST

Belarus took the surprise lead in the 24th minute but Indian skipper Rani struck twice in the span of four minutes to put India in the lead. Deepika put the match beyond Belarus with a 42nd-minute strike.

Rani Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Belarus 3-1
Indian women's team registered their third successive win in the five-Test series vs Belarus. (File pic) © Hockey India

Indian women's hockey team continued their fine form as they clinched a third straight win in the five-Test series against Belarus with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Rani was the star of the show for India, scoring two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute to put India in command after Belarus had taken the surprise lead. The series against Belarus is serving as a warm-up tournament for the Indian women's team ahead of its Hockey World League Round 2 tournament in Canada in April.

The first quarter of the match ended goalless. Belarus then stunned India with their captain Ryta Batura putting her team ahead through a 24th-minute penalty corner.

India put the Belarus defence under pressure in search of the equaliser. Indian captain bailed her team out with two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute give India a 2-1 lead.

Deepika scored India's third goal in the 42nd minute to take a 3-1 lead while the defenders did well to keep the visitors from scoring in the final quarter to ensure a win.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • Indian women's hockey team beat Belarus 3-1
  • This was India's 3rd straight win in the five-Test series
  • Indian skipper Rani scored two field goals in the space of 4 minutes
