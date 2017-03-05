Rani Helps Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Belarus 3-1

Indian women's hockey team continued their fine form as they clinched a third straight win in the five-Test series against Belarus with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Rani was the star of the show for India, scoring two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute to put India in command after Belarus had taken the surprise lead. The series against Belarus is serving as a warm-up tournament for the Indian women's team ahead of its Hockey World League Round 2 tournament in Canada in April.

The first quarter of the match ended goalless. Belarus then stunned India with their captain Ryta Batura putting her team ahead through a 24th-minute penalty corner.

India put the Belarus defence under pressure in search of the equaliser. Indian captain bailed her team out with two back-to-back field goals in the 35th and 39th minute give India a 2-1 lead.

Deepika scored India's third goal in the 42nd minute to take a 3-1 lead while the defenders did well to keep the visitors from scoring in the final quarter to ensure a win.

(With PTI Inputs)