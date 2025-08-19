Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman respectively for the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held here from August 29 to September 7 as per the schedule released on Tuesday. Hosts India have drawn China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, while Pool B comprises defending champions Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. The winner of the eight-team tournament will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Malaysia and Bangladesh will get the continental tournament underway with their opening fixture on August 29 before Korea begin their title defense against Chinese Taipei. India will play China in the first day's last game in front of the home crowd.

The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s from September 3 to 6. The sequence of Super 4s matches will be confirmed after the completion of pool stage. The final will be held on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The third-place match -- between the teams finishing third and fourth in the Super 4s -- and 5/6th classification games are also scheduled on September 7.

The Indian government had said that it would provide visas to the Pakistani players for the tournament, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel, citing security concerns.

The organisers had in advance approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan's place in the tournament.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

Korea are the most successful side in the tournament, having won the title five times in the past. India and Pakistan have been champions three times each. India's last title win was in 2017 when they beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final in Dhaka.

India finished third in the last edition in Jakarta. The Indian team ended at third place in the Super 4s and then beat Japan 1-0 in the third/fourth match.

Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura said: "The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 will bring together the very best of Asian hockey. With World Cup qualification on the line, every match will carry enormous importance. We are confident this edition will showcase thrilling competition, inspire millions of fans, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in Asia."

