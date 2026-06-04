In a rare move, Pakistan hockey players have been paid their daily allowances and bonuses in advance before departing for the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and England. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) acting president Muhuyuddin Wani said all dues related to the Pro League and the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands had been cleared to ensure players remain focused on their performances. "In the past, players often worried about whether they would receive their allowances on time during overseas tours. We wanted to change that," Wani said.

According to him, the PHF distributed around PKR 4.5 million among the players, clearing both pending and current payments.

Pakistan players are now receiving a daily allowance of USD 110, an increase secured after the team qualified for the Hockey World Cup for the first time in eight years.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30. Pakistan will face arch-rivals India twice during the fourth phase of the Pro League in England on June 23 and 28 before meeting them again in the World Cup on August 19.

The 16-team tournament features four pools, with Pakistan among the four-time champions competing in the event after ending an eight-year absence from the World Cup.

Pool A includes the Netherlands, Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Pool B features Belgium, defending champions Germany, France, and Malaysia. Pool C includes Australia, Spain, Ireland, and South Africa, while Pool D consists of Pakistan, India, England, and Wales.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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