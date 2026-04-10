The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has confirmed that the government has released funds for the national team's participation in this year's FIH Nations League and the FIH World Cup. The Pakistan Sports Board and the PHF confirmed on Friday that funds had been released for the two major hockey events and there would be no problems in sending the teams for these events. But still Pakistan hockey star Abdul Hannan Shahid has complained about the financial issues faced by the players. Hannan, a key member of the Pakistan team, said that players were just paid USD 40 as daily allowance for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Egypt.

"Recently, the Pakistan hockey team achieved a major milestone by performing exceptionally well in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament. The entire nation celebrated this achievement, as Pakistan reached the final and, after eight long years, has finally qualified for the Hockey World Cup. This was a proud moment for the country and a sign of hope for the revival of hockey," Hannan said in a statement on social media.

"However, when we look beyond the achievement, there is a very concerning reality for the players. Despite their hard work and performance, players were given only USD 40 per day (approximately PKR 11,000) during the entire tournament," he said.

Hannan said this was extremely disappointing for the players since they didn't have any match fees or central contracts.

He also highlighted that players have still not received their domestic daily allowances for 2025.

"Even more concerning is the comparison with previous years -- back in 2018, players were receiving USD 200 allowance per day, which was reduced to USD 150 in 2022, and has now dropped drastically to just USD 40," he added.

The Pakistani player said in comparison Australian players got USD 130 per day in a tournament.

Hannan said if Pakistan hockey was to move forward then the players needed to be rewarded and supported financially to recognise their hard work and dedication.

"If we truly want Pakistan hockey to grow and compete at the highest level, we must ensure that our players are financially supported, motivated, and valued."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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