Captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday returned to lead a 24-member Indian men's hockey squad for the European leg of next month's FIH Pro League, which will be a crucial preparatory competition ahead of the World Cup in August. Harmanpreet had missed the Hobart leg of the Pro League in February citing personal reasons. The Indians will first travel to Brussels for training and a friendly match from June 7 to 9. Following this short camp, the squad will be in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from June 10 for the Pro League matches against Germany and the Netherlands scheduled for June 14 to 21.

Thereafter, the Indian team will fly to London, where it will face Pakistan and England in the Pro League from June 23 to 28.

The squad features a blend of seasoned veterans and young talent to solidify the core team heading into the World Cup, which begins August 15.

India's captain and leader of the defence Harmanpreet will be backed by a robust unit comprising Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and young defender Amandeep Lakra.

The mid-field will be anchored by the experienced duo of Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Raj Kumar Pal.

The forward line features explosive attackers, including Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Selvam Karthi.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, forwards Araijeet Singh Hundal and Maninder Singh, defender Poovanna Chandura Boby and midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh have been named as standbys Commenting on the squad selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "Training has been going really well and the squad is in great shape.

"The FIH Pro League matches in Holland and England in June are exactly what we need -- tough tests against world-class opposition that will tell us exactly where we stand in our World Cup preparations.

"We are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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