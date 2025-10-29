The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that Oman will join the list of participating teams for the upcoming Men's Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu 2025, following Pakistan's late withdrawal from the tournament. The tournament will take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai. Oman qualified as the next highest-ranked team in the continental championship (Junior Asia Cup 2024) for this Junior World Cup.

"Pakistan Hockey Federation had notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that they have not accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, after their team had qualified for this event at the Asia Junior Cup last year," FIH said in a statement.

Pakistan were placed in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland, with Oman now taking that spot.

The late withdrawal leaves the FIH in a difficult position, as it had postponed conducting the draw for the event to be held in Chennai and Madurai for nearly a month, giving Pakistan time to consult its government about its participation. The FIH had gone ahead with the draw ceremony, usually held in the host city or country, at its headquarters in Lausanne.

This is the second event in India that Pakistan has withdrawn from, following the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, where they were replaced by Bangladesh. Pakistan's withdrawal cost them a spot in next year's World Cup, as the event served as a qualifying round for the major tournament.

For the first time, the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups 2025, for women and men, will each feature 24 teams, promoting greater accessibility to FIH events, which is a core principle of the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy.

Germany are the defending champions after winning the 2023 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

