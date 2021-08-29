National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birthday. One of India's greatest sportspersons was born on August 29 in 1905. Major Dhyan Chand led India to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played a crucial role in India's 8-1 triumph over Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, emerging as the top-scorer with three goals. He was also the leading goal-scorer at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, scoring 14 goals. On Sunday, tributes poured in for Major Dhyan Chand on social media.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur extended his "heartiest wishes to all our sportspersons".

"I extend my heartiest wishes to all our sportspersons, coaches & those who have dedicated their life to sport, on the occasion of National Sports Day. On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyanchand, let us pledge and aim to make India a sporting powerhouse!" tweeted Anurag Thakur.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was part of the bronze-winning men's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, too remembered Major Dhyan Chand.

A passion for a dream, a will to work hard,and a vision create champions

Remembering the wizard of indian hockey major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, wish you all a very happy National sports day, 29 august 2021#NationalSportsDay #hockey #dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/CingzVS6SW — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid his "humble tribute" to 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey', sharing a video on his Twitter handle.

I also salute all the athletes who had played for India & brought laurels for our country!#MajorDhyanChand #KheloIndia #NationalSportsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/kpalP7jhPV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2021

Here are some of the other tributes:

The RCB family wishes the entire sports fraternity a happy National Sports Day!



Let us all celebrate to honour the legacy of Indian hockey and sports icon, late Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. #NationalSportsDay #MajorDhyanChand #NoSportsSecond #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/KeJZRaekjg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2021

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand ji on his birth anniversary today. Wishing everyone a happy #NationalSportsDay!

pic.twitter.com/ZcGoHxbmhc — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 29, 2021

My humble tribute to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand ji on his birthday anniversary. He has been the inspiration of millions of sportspersons across the nation. Wishing everyone on #Nationalsportsday! pic.twitter.com/rsXeru3KpK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2021

Tributes to the Magician of Hockey, the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.



Celebrated as #NationalSportsDay, let this be an occasion to salute our athletes and together pledge to make sports a part of our lives. pic.twitter.com/RCiCfwXo1n — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 29, 2021

Major Dhyan Chand has been conferred with several honours, which includes India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. He scored more than 400 goals in a career spanning over 22 years.

The legendary hockey player served as the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala for a short period, following his retirement.