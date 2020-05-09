Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Hockey

Narinder Batra's Tenure As FIH President Extended Till May Next Year

Updated: 09 May 2020 11:01 IST

Narinder Batra will continue to hold his post as International Hockey Federation's (FIH) annual congress was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Narinder Batras Tenure As FIH President Extended Till May Next Year
Narinder Batra's tenure as the chief of the FIH has been extended till May next year. © FIH

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra's tenure as the chief of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has been extended till May next year after its annual congress was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to postpone the Congress, which was earlier scheduled to begin in New Delhi on October 28, was taken at an online meeting of the FIH Executive Board on Friday. "I'm looking forward to the numerous tournaments and competitions ahead of us, which we are preparing with full dedication and passion with all National Associations involved," Batra said.

The exact date of the postponed Congress will be confirmed as soon as possible, the FIH said in a statement.

"This decision, made due to the current uncertainties following the global COVID-19 pandemic, is based on Art. 12.1 of the FIH Statutes, covering cases of force majeure," it added.

The postponement means the tenures of all the current FIH office-bearers get extension until next year's Congress.

"Consequently, the current terms of the FIH President and of the EB members which were due to end in October 2020 have been prolonged until the upcoming Congress in May 2021 and the subsequent terms for these positions will be shortened accordingly (mid-2021 to 2024) on an exceptional basis," the world body said.

Besides Batra, the tenures of women EB members -- Danae Andrada (URU), Hazel Kennedy (ZAM) -- and men EB members -- Erik Cornelissen (NED) and Tayyab Ikram (MAC) -- have got extensions.

Batra, who was elected as FIH President in November 2016, is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The FIH had informed all 137 National Associations in April about a potential change of dates for the Congress.

"I am also pleased with the success of online courses which FIH is delivering; this is great for the future of our sport.

"It is encouraging as well to see that hockey has resumed in some countries, of course with protective measures for the participants' welfare" Batra said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hockey
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Narinder Batra to remain FIH president till May next year
  • Decision made as FIH's annual congress was postponed due to coronavirus
  • Batra was elected as FIH President in November 2016
Related Articles
Indian Womens Hockey Team Raises Rs 20 Lakh To Help People Affected By COVID-19
Indian Women's Hockey Team Raises Rs 20 Lakh To Help People Affected By COVID-19
FIH Chief Narinder Batra Backtracks, Says No Change In Elections Scheduled For October
FIH Chief Narinder Batra Backtracks, Says No Change In Elections Scheduled For October
Hockey Defender Varun Kumar Says Team Must Utilise Extension Of FIH Pro League To Prepare For Tokyo Olympics
Hockey Defender Varun Kumar Says Team Must Utilise Extension Of FIH Pro League To Prepare For Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus: Indian Womens Hockey Team To Launch 18-day Fun Fitness Challenge To Raise Funds
Coronavirus: Indian Women's Hockey Team To Launch 18-day Fun Fitness Challenge To Raise Funds
Hockey India To Restructure Domestic Events, Including National Championships, From Next Year
Hockey India To Restructure Domestic Events, Including National Championships, From Next Year
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.