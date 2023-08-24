Indian women's hockey team captain Savita said that playing in the Asian Champions Trophy in front of home fans in Jharkhand will be a "momentous experience" for the side because it is the fans, their energy, support and enthusiasm that inspires them to do their best. The excitement in the world of women's hockey is palpable as the upcoming Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is set to unfold from October 27 to November 5, 2023.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita shared her excitement about the tournament and the honour of hosting such a prestigious event on Indian soil.

"As the captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, I am thrilled beyond words to know that the Asian Champions Trophy for women is set to take place in Ranchi. This announcement is a testament to the progress and recognition that women's hockey has achieved not just in India but across Asia. It fills us with immense pride to represent our nation on such a significant platform," said Savita as quoted by a Hockey India press release.

The seventh edition of the tournament, in which Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts India are expected to participate, holds a special place for the Indian team. "Competing in front of our home crowd in Ranchi will undoubtedly be a momentous experience. The energy, support, and enthusiasm of our fans inspire us to perform at our best. We are eager to showcase our skills, determination, and the collective spirit that defines Indian women's hockey," said the skipper.

The announcement of the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 being hosted in India marks a remarkable chapter in the growth of women's hockey in the country. Savita emphasized, "This tournament is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of the strides women's hockey has taken. It symbolizes unity, sportsmanship, and the unwavering dedication of athletes who strive for excellence."

The Indian women's hockey team has been making headlines with their exceptional performances on the international stage, and the upcoming tournament is yet another chance for them to make a resounding statement. "We are determined to make the most of this opportunity and leave our mark. We are training hard and focusing on every aspect to deliver our best performance in front of our home crowd and make the nation proud by clinching our second Asian Champions Trophy title," said Savita.

Notably, the Indian Women's Team won the prestigious title in 2016 and in the following edition in 2018, they finished runners-up.

Savita also extended her gratitude to Hockey India, the government authorities, and all stakeholders for their support. "This would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of Hockey India, Jharkhand's state government, and our fans. We are committed to making this tournament a memorable and exciting experience for everyone involved by putting our best foot forward."