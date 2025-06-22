The Indian men's hockey team edged past Belgium 4-3 to register its first win in the European leg of FIH Pro League in Antwerp on Sunday, ending a run of seven successive losses. With the scores tied at 3-3 with just two minutes left for the final hooter, India asked for a referral after a strong challenge inside the circle. The decision went in India's favour and the brilliant Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to convert the penalty stroke and seal the issue in his team's favour. Arthur de Sloover dished out a terrific finish as he fired the ball into the top right corner to put Belgium in lead in the eighth minute. The home team ended the first quarter 1-0 ahead after a dominant display.

In a desperate search of equaliser, India restored parity through Sukhjeet Singh's strike from a penalty corner that packed quite a punch.

Belgium threatened on the break and struck again in the early part of the third quarter to regain their lead after a neat finish by Nicolas Stockbroekx.

Sukhjeet Singh again came to India's rescue with a his second goal (35th minute) of the match only a minute after going behind. This time, he struck from open play.

To the Indian team's delight, Amit Rohidas put them his ahead after they won a penalty corner. Rohidas unleashed a brilliant shot that smashed into the goal.

However, the joy was short-lived for the Indians as Belgium hit back again after making use of a penalty corner, with Thibeau Labouchere scoring his maiden international goal.

But Harmanpreet ensured India had the last laugh.

Earlier, both teams began on attacking note, but as time wore on Belgium looked to control the game, but the Indians too tried to stitch together effective passes and pose a threat going forward.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)