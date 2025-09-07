India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: An FIH Hockey World Cup spot will be up for the grab when India take on South Korea in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir. The winner of this contest will book a spot into the World Cup that is set to take place in August next year in Belgium and Netherlands. Meanwhile, the side that loses this summit clash will walk into the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place in February-March next year.

Needless to say that both India and South Korea would want to win the Asia Cup 2025 final and march into the World Cup with no more challenges on the way. For the Harmanpreet Singh-led side, it is going to be a good challenge as South Korea are the most successful team in Asia Cup with five titles to their name. Hosts India, on the other hand, have bagged the honour three times.

Coming to the ongoing edition, India have played six matches so far and won five of them. They played out just one draw and interestingly that came up against South Korea in the Super-4 stage.

Meanwhile, South Korea have lost a total of two matches; to Malaysia in Pool B and China in Super-4 stage.

When will the India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final be played?

The India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final will be played on Sunday, September 7.

Where will the India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final be played?

The India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

What time will the India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final start?

The India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final in India?

The India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final will be telecast live in Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final?

The India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup final will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)