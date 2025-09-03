India vs South Korea Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Updates: Indian hockey team starts its Super 4 campign in the ongoing Asia Cup with a match against South Korea at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir. All the four teams will be facing each other once in the Super 4 stage. The top two will make it to the final. India made it to the second round after topping Pool A with three wins in as many matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started with a 4-3 win over China and then defeated Japan 3-2 to secure a second-round spot. India then outplayed Kazakhstan 15-0 in their last Pool A game.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup Super 4 match -