India vs South Korea Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Updates: Indian hockey team starts its Super 4 campign in the ongoing Asia Cup with a match against South Korea at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir. All the four teams will be facing each other once in the Super 4 stage. The top two will make it to the final. India made it to the second round after topping Pool A with three wins in as many matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started with a 4-3 win over China and then defeated Japan 3-2 to secure a second-round spot. India then outplayed Kazakhstan 15-0 in their last Pool A game.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup Super 4 match -
India vs South Korea Live: We are underway
The Super 4 match of men's hockey Asia Cup 2025 between India and South Korea finally begins. India aim for the World Cup qualification and face the tough Korea team in the Super 4. Let's play!!!
India vs South Korea Live: Here are the results of Japan vs Chinese Taipei game
Japan scored a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei in their 5–8th place classification match at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, but not before Chinese Taipei put on a show to keep their opponents at bay for long.
India vs South Korea Live: Korea's lineup
Jaehan Kim (C), Jihun Yang, Cheoleon Park, Jinkang Rim, Jungjun Lee (C), Jongsuk Bae, Seyong Oh, Jaewon Sim, Sunghyun baek, Soung min Bae, Hyeseung Lee
India vs South Korea Live: India's lineup vs Korea
Krishan Pathak (GK), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
India vs South Korea Live: India's gigantic win over Kazakhstan
India registered a massive victory over Kazakhstan in their final Group Stage match of men's hockey Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue claimed a big 15-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Abhishek (5th, 8th, 20th and 59th), Sukhjeet Singh (15th, 32nd, 38th), Jugraj Singh (24th, 31st, 47th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th), Amit Rohidas (29th), Rajinder Singh (32nd), Sanjay Singh (54th), Dilpreet Singh (55th) scored the goals.