India vs South Korea Hockey LIVE Updates: The India men's hockey team are leading 1-0 in the second quarter against the Republic of Korea in the semi-final match of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Monday in Hulunbuir, China. Paris Olympics bronze medallist India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches. In their previous meeting in the group phase, India defeated Korea 3-1. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side are coming to this clash as the firm favourites.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Korea Men's Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Final, straight from Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir City, China
India vs Korea LIVE: Second quarter underway!
We are off and running in the second quarter! A dominant start for India, but can the men in blue push on and add to their advantage?
And there it is! Right on the stroke of the end of the first quarter, India go ahead with a goal by Uttam Singh. Brilliant play once again down the right wing, where India has been so strong. It is cut back for an easy finish.
India are not only the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy, but also the record-holders. They won the inaugural edition in 2011, then again in 2016 and 2018, before winning a fourth in 2023.
We are 15 minutes away from the start of the Asian Champions Trophy second semi-final between India and Korea. India are coming into the game as firm favourites, but Korea boast the top-scorer of ACT 2024, Yang Ji-hun.
It is not easy to fill the boots of PR Sreejesh, but 27-year-old Krishnan B Pathak is no rookie either. Having already played 125 times for India, Pathak has done a good job as India have conceded only 4 goals in ACT 2024.
India's captain, leader, legend Harmanpreet Singh has already etched his name into Indian hockey folklore after his 10 goals took India to bronze at Paris 2024. Here, he is India's top-scorer again with 5 goals.
However, Korea's Yang Ji-hun is the top-scorer of the entire tournament with 7, including one against India in the group phase.
India were utterly dominant in the league phase. 5 games, 5 wins. Pakistan finished second, a full 7 points behind India. There is no doubt that Harmanpreet Singh and co. are favourites to lift the trophy.
Good afternoon everyone, welcome to the live coverage of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final between India and Korea. Having topped their group with ease, India are eyeing a second successive final in the ACT today.