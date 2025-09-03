India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Live Telecast: The unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team are all set to take on South Korea in the first Super 4s match tomorrow here at the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025. Dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh-led side has comfortably won their pool stage matches, having beaten China 4-3, Japan 3-2 and Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A, a release said. South Korea enters this game with a 7-0 win against Chinese Taipei, a 1-4 loss against Malaysia, and a 5-1 win against Bangladesh.

When will the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match take place?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will take place on Wednesday, September 3 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match be held?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match start?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels live telecast the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match?

The India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be live streamed SonyLIV app

and website. (All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)