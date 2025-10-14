India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live Updates: Indian men's junior hockey team will take on Pakistan in their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Hockey stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia. The diplomatic tensions from cricket has officially spilled onto the hockey pitch as the Pakistan junior men's hockey team has been reportedly warned of the "no handshake" policy ahead of the match. Under the watchful eyes of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, the Indian team has so far been unbeaten with wins over Great Britain (3-2) and New Zealand (4-2). Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their second match in the tournament to Great Britain before starting their campaign with a thumping 7-1 win over hosts Malaysia.
India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live, straight from Johor Bahru, Malaysia:
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Can India go all the way?
India is the most successful Asian side in the history of the Sultan of Johor Cup, having won the title three times (2013, 2014, and 2022). Only Great Britain, with four titles, has lifted the trophy more often. The Indian Colts have also secured four Silver medals (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019) and two Bronze medals (2023 and 2024) - a testament to their remarkable consistency and pedigree in this marquee junior event.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: No handshakes?
Tensions are high as the unbeaten Indian junior men's hockey team, mentored by PR Sreejesh, takes on arch-rivals Pakistan. The clash has been overshadowed by diplomatic tensions, as the Pakistan Hockey Federation has warned its players of a possible "handshake" snub, mirroring the recent Asia Cup cricket controversy. After beating Great Britain (3-2) and New Zealand (4-2), the Indian team aims for a third win, while Pakistan, coming off a loss, must focus solely on the game.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Good evening!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan of Johor hockey match between India and Pakistan. Just over 30 minutes left for the start at the Taman Daya Hockey stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.