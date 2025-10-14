India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live Updates: Indian men's junior hockey team will take on Pakistan in their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Hockey stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia. The diplomatic tensions from cricket has officially spilled onto the hockey pitch as the Pakistan junior men's hockey team has been reportedly warned of the "no handshake" policy ahead of the match. Under the watchful eyes of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, the Indian team has so far been unbeaten with wins over Great Britain (3-2) and New Zealand (4-2). Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their second match in the tournament to Great Britain before starting their campaign with a thumping 7-1 win over hosts Malaysia.

India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live, straight from Johor Bahru, Malaysia: