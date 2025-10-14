India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: The Indian men's junior hockey team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a key clash in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. With so much happening between the two nations on and off the field, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly directed its junior team not to expect any handshakes and to avoid any undue clashes with the Indian players. Under the watchful eyes of legendary PR Sreejesh, the Indian team have so far been unbeaten with wins over Great Britain (3-2) and New Zealand (4-2).

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their second match in the tournament to Great Britain before starting their campaign with a thumping 7-1 win over hosts Malaysia.

When will the India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match will be played on Tuesday, October 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match will be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match start?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan Sultan Of Johor Cup hockey match will be streamed live on Ashley Morrison Media's YouTube channel.

