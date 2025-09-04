India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super 4 Live Telecast: India vs Malaysia Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 will be an acid test for the Harmanpreet Singh-led hosts after their draw against South Korea on Wednesday. India drew 2-2 with South Korea in their first Super 4 match. If India wins the Asia Cup, they will qualify for the World Cup. After the India vs Malaysia match, the hosts will face China in the last Super 4 match. The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will enter the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

When will the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match take place?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match will take place on Thursday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match be held?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs Malaysia, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match start?

The India vs Malaysia, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match?

The India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Hockey match will be live streamed SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)