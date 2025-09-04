India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: India will aim to return to winning ways when it face Malaysia in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Rajgir on Thursday. The victory march of the Indian men's hockey team in the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 was halted on Wednesday as Korea held them to a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4s game. Hardik Singh (8') and Mandeep Singh (53') were the goal scorers for India, while Jihun Yang (12') and Hyeon Hong Kim (14') scored for Korea as India had to settle for one point after topping the league table with three wins in as many matches.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Malaysia Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2025
India vs Malaysia Live: Time for national anthems
Players of both India and Malaysia are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The Super 4 match between India and Malaysia shall begin shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
India vs Malaysia Live: India's starting lineup
𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 4, 2025
Here’s India’s Starting XI to take on Malaysia in the Super 4s of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/CXEzfNEOV2
India vs Malaysia Live: China thrash defending champions Korea
A shock in Rajgir!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 4, 2025
China down defending champions Korea 3–0 in the Super 4s, ending Korea’s campaign at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/kaCqbgO5iM
India vs Malaysia Live: Here's what Mandeep Singh advised Team India
“We have to make the most of our chances, and it is important to stay mentally strong. Against Korea, we made some mistakes early on, which put us behind, but our structure and game tempo were good. We got a lot of opportunities, but we couldn’t apply the final touch. This is a big lesson for us. Every team in the Super 4 is strong, and we will need to be mentally tougher. I have full faith in my team that in the upcoming matches we will definitely be able to convert these chances into goals," said Mandeep Singh.
India vs Malaysia Live: Bangladesh's win over Kazakhstan
Commanding performance!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 4, 2025
Bangladesh secure a 5–1 victory over Kazakhstan in the 5–8th place match at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, and will now take on Japan in the 5/6th place play-off on Saturday.#HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/XdPaO53Owe
India vs Malaysia Live: India's 2-2 draw vs Korea
Hosts India maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea in their opening Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Hardik Singh (8') gave India the early lead, before Yang Jihun (12’) and Hyeonhong Kim (14') struck in quick succession to put Korea ahead. Mandeep Singh (52') restored parity in the final quarter to help India secure a point.