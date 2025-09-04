Advertisement
India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: India will aim to return to winning ways when it face Malaysia in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Rajgir on Thursday. The victory march of the Indian men's hockey team in the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 was halted on Wednesday as Korea held them to a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4s game. Hardik Singh (8') and Mandeep Singh (53') were the goal scorers for India, while Jihun Yang (12') and Hyeon Hong Kim (14') scored for Korea as India had to settle for one point after topping the league table with three wins in as many matches.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Malaysia Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2025 

Sep 04, 2025 19:34 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: Time for national anthems

Players of both India and Malaysia are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The Super 4 match between India and Malaysia shall begin shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

Sep 04, 2025 19:28 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: India's starting lineup

Sep 04, 2025 19:27 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: China thrash defending champions Korea

Sep 04, 2025 19:09 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: Here's what Mandeep Singh advised Team India

“We have to make the most of our chances, and it is important to stay mentally strong. Against Korea, we made some mistakes early on, which put us behind, but our structure and game tempo were good. We got a lot of opportunities, but we couldn’t apply the final touch. This is a big lesson for us. Every team in the Super 4 is strong, and we will need to be mentally tougher. I have full faith in my team that in the upcoming matches we will definitely be able to convert these chances into goals," said Mandeep Singh. 

Sep 04, 2025 19:05 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: Bangladesh's win over Kazakhstan

Sep 04, 2025 19:04 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: India's 2-2 draw vs Korea

Hosts India maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea in their opening Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Hardik Singh (8') gave India the early lead, before Yang Jihun (12’) and Hyeonhong Kim (14') struck in quick succession to put Korea ahead. Mandeep Singh (52') restored parity in the final quarter to help India secure a point.

Sep 04, 2025 19:00 (IST)
India vs Malaysia Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 match between India and Malaysia, straight from Rajgir in Bihar. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

