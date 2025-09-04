“We have to make the most of our chances, and it is important to stay mentally strong. Against Korea, we made some mistakes early on, which put us behind, but our structure and game tempo were good. We got a lot of opportunities, but we couldn’t apply the final touch. This is a big lesson for us. Every team in the Super 4 is strong, and we will need to be mentally tougher. I have full faith in my team that in the upcoming matches we will definitely be able to convert these chances into goals," said Mandeep Singh.