India vs Kazakhstan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Live Telecast: India look to continue their winning run as they take on Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey on Monday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has enjoyed a brilliant run of form with wins over China and Japan. As a result, they have already booked their spot in the Super 4s. India are at the top of the points table in Group A with 6 points while both Japan and China have 3 points each. India started their campaign with a 4-3 win over China and followed it up with another close encounter as they defeated Japan 3-2.

When will the India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match take place?

The India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will take place on Monday, September 1 (IST).

Where will the India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match be held?

The India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match start?

The India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match?

The India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match?

The India vs Kazakhstan, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match will be live streamed SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)