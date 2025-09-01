Advertisement
India vs Kazakhstan live updates, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Match: India look to continue their winning run as they take on Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey on Monday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has already booked their spot in the Super 4s with victories over China and Japan. India started their campaing with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over China. They looked impressive in their second group match as well as the side went on to register a 3-2 win against Japan to qualify for the next round.

Follow India vs Kazakhstan live updates, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Match here -

Sep 01, 2025 19:36 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Teams are out

The two teams are making their way to the middle and the crowd's roar says it all. Time for India's final Pool A match and a win will be a huge confidence boost for them ahead of the Super 4s.

Sep 01, 2025 19:32 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: India starting XI

Sep 01, 2025 19:24 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Minutes away from start

We are minutes away from the start of the match. In the previous match, Japan fought back brilliantly from 0-2 down to make it 2-2 against China. However, the draw was enough for China to qualify for the Super 4s.

Sep 01, 2025 19:14 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Crucial player

Krishan B Pathak celebrated his 150th international appearance during the team’s 3-2 victory over Japan. A lot will be expected off him once again as India take on Kazakhstan.

Sep 01, 2025 19:03 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Big results

Malaysia and Korea won their respective Pool B matches convincingly to progress to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament. While Malaysia thrashed Chinese Taipei 15-0, Korea prevailed over Bangladesh 5-1.

Sep 01, 2025 18:58 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: India squad

Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Sep 01, 2025 18:52 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Winning run

India will be looking to continue their winning run in the competition. Till now, they have beaten China 4-3 and followed it up with a 3-2 win over Japan. As a result, they have already booked their spot in the Super 4s.

Sep 01, 2025 18:47 (IST)
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey group stage match between India and Kazakhstan.

Topics mentioned in this article
India Mens Hockey India Harmanpreet Singh Live Blogs Hockey
