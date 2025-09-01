India vs Kazakhstan live updates, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Match: India look to continue their winning run as they take on Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey on Monday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has already booked their spot in the Super 4s with victories over China and Japan. India started their campaing with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over China. They looked impressive in their second group match as well as the side went on to register a 3-2 win against Japan to qualify for the next round.

Follow India vs Kazakhstan live updates, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Match here -