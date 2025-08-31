India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: India take on Japan in what is expected to be the blockbuster Pool A match in the hockey Asia Cup 2025. India began their hunt for a fourth title with a dramatic 4-3 win against China in their first match, and will be hoping to put in a more composed performance today. On the other hand, Japan dispatched Kazakhstan 7-0 in their first game, and are currently ahead of India in the group as a result. India will once again be relying on captain Harmanpreet Singh, who bagged a hattrick against China. The Asia Cup 2025 holds immense importance, as the winner of the tournament will earn automatic qualification to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

When will the India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, August 31 (IST).

Where will the India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Japan, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)