India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: India begin their hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign against China, with the big aim being to win the tournament and seal a place in the next FIH Hockey World Cup in 2026. Three-time champions India are gunning for their fourth Asia Cup title, having last won in 2017. India will face China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, with the top two making the Super4s. The tournament is being hosted in India itself, and will not feature arch-rivals Pakistan, who have pulled out.

When will the India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, August 29 (IST).

Where will the India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs China, hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed SonyLIV app and website.