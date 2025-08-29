India vs China LIVE Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: The hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and China is about to begin at Rajgir, Bihar. India kickstart the Asia Cup 2025, aiming to go all the way, which would also help them clinch a direct spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. India take on China in their first Pool A clash on home soil, and are gunning for a fourth Asia Cup title. India will bank on star players like Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh to guide them to victory.
India vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Rajgir, Bihar:
India vs China Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: India-China H2H?
India have faced off against China 7 times in international hockey, and India hold a massive advantage. India have a 6-1 record against China, and are firm favourites heading into the clash today.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Match to start soon!
The expected start time is 3:00 PM IST, which is in just about 7 minutes from now. Meanwhile, the match between Japan and Kazakhstan -- the other two teams in Pool A -- has ended. Japan clinch a dominant 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan!
India vs China Asia Cup Hockey LIVE: National Sports Day!
Today is symbolically the perfect day for India to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. It is August 29, the birthday of legendary Indian hockey player Dhyan Chand, and India also celebrate their 'National Sports Day' on this day.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Bid for title No. 4
India have won the Men's hockey Asia Cup on three occasions in the past -- 2003, 2007 and 2017. Their title in 2007 was won on home soil, and India will be hoping to repeat the same this year. The Asia Cup is being played in Rajgir, Bihar this year.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India eye the World Cup!
The big bonus of winning the Asia Cup 2025 is that the winner will get a direct entry to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. India are three-time champions of the tournament, and are one of the favourites to win the cup this year.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all for the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025! The Indian men's team are in action today, as they take on China in their first Pool A match. India are gunning for title No. 4, and direct World Cup qualification via this tournament!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.