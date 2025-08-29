PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal: PV Sindhu will aim to continue her sensational form in the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 when the Indian shuttler faces Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of women's singles in Paris on Friday. Sindhu reached the final-8 after registering straight games victory over China's world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. The 2019 World Champion stamped her authority early with a win in the first game, before outplaying her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes. Sindhu had also registered straight games wins in her matches in the first and second rounds.

Here are the Live Updates of PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal match -