PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal: PV Sindhu will aim to continue her sensational form in the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 when the Indian shuttler faces Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of women's singles in Paris on Friday. Sindhu reached the final-8 after registering straight games victory over China's world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. The 2019 World Champion stamped her authority early with a win in the first game, before outplaying her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes. Sindhu had also registered straight games wins in her matches in the first and second rounds.
Here are the Live Updates of PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal match -
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu's match set to start
The match is set to start now. Both PV Sindhu and Putri Wardani are warming up.
BWF World Championships Live: A look at India's campaign -
HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are already out of the event. The remaining Indians are PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the quarterfinals.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu one win away from securing medal
Sindhu had beaten Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the first round and Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa in the second round before facing world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi. She will now be up against Wardani. Just one more victory and Sindhu will be assured of at least a bronze medal.
BWF World Championships Live: Sindhu in supreme touch
PV Sindhu has had an impressive run in this event so far. She has won her first three rounds of matches in straight games. Her most recent win came against world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi in the Round of 16 clash.
Welcome everyone!
Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of PV Sindhu's women's singles quarterfinal match in the BWF World Championships 2025. She will face world number 9 Putri Wardani in the clash. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the match.