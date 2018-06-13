 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Hockey

India Suffer 3-0 Loss Against Spain In Women's Hockey

Updated: 13 June 2018 15:33 IST

India will be playing five matches during the tour of Spain.

India Suffer 3-0 Loss Against Spain In Women
Spanish team in action against India. © Hockey India

The Spanish Women's hockey team on Tuesday thumped India 3-0 in the opening encounter of the five-match series in Madrid. The hosts gained the upper hand after efficient finishing shown by Berta Bonastre (6th minute) and Lola Riera (48, 52) whose efforts helped them the team emerge as the eventual winners. The first quarter saw the hosts dominate possession as 26-year-old Berta Bonastre found herself in the right spot to score the opening goal in only the 6th minute. Spain got into the rhythm of the match quickly and attacked ferociously looking to add a second goal but India's defence held on throughout the first quarter. Indian team too had chances but could not produce clear goal-scoring opportunities. Skipper Rani had a glorious chance in the 14th minute but her shot ended up going wide.

The visitors looked to find an equalizer in the final quarter of the match as they took a more attacking approach and let runners get past the Spanish defenders on the flanks. However, in an unfortunate turn of events for Sunita Lakra, a common-ball hit her head and the referee decided to give a penalty stroke to the hosts, which was well converted by Riera in the 48th minute.

Four minutes later, Riera was awarded her second goal of the match as her drag-flick from a penalty corner was deflected by Sunita Lakra's stick into the back of the net, giving Spain a 3-0 lead.

The second match will be played on June 13.

Comments
Topics : Hockey India Women
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lola Riera (48, 52) and Berta Bonastre (6th minute) scored for Spain.
  • Indian team too had chances but could not produce a goal .
  • The second match will be played on June 13.
Related Articles
India Suffer 3-0 Loss Against Spain In Women
India Suffer 3-0 Loss Against Spain In Women's Hockey
India Women
India Women's Hockey Team Begin Five-Match Series Against Spain
India Lose 0-1 To South Korea In Asian Champions Trophy Women
India Lose 0-1 To South Korea In Asian Champions Trophy Women's Hockey Final
Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women
Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women's Hockey Team Continues Unbeaten Run With 1-1 Draw vs South Korea
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Women
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Women's Hockey Team Face Formidable South Korea
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.