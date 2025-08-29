Skipper Harmanpreet fired a hat-trick but India were far from impressive in their narrow 4-3 win over lower-ranked China in their Asia Cup opener, here Friday. Harmanpreet (20th, 33rd, 47th minutes) converted three penalty corners but missed a penalty stroke. The other goal getter for India was Jugraj Singh (18th). China's goals came through Shihao Du (12th), Benhal Chen (35th) and Jiesheng Gao (41st). India stood on the right side of the result but the hosts didn't have a very good day in office and were guilty of letting China come into the match.

India also squandered plenty of chances, converting just four out of 11 penalty corners.

As expected India started on an offensive note and created their first opportunity with the first move. Mandeep Singh set it up for Sanjay but his shot was saved by Chinese goalkeeper Weihao Yang.

India kept up the pressure and seconds later secured their first penalty corner from which Mandeep scored but the goal was disallowed for a push by the striker after China went for referral.

Minutes later Dilpreet Singh's reverse hit from close range was saved by the Chinese custodian. It was China who took the lead from their first penalty corner in the 12th minute through Shihao Du.

A minute from the end of first quarter India had two more bright chances but on the first occasion Abhishek was denied by Wehao and then skipper Harmanpreet Singh flicked wide from the home team's second penalty corner.

India restored parity three minutes into the second quarter with a perfect penalty corner conversion by Jugraj. Two minutes later India earned their fourth set piece and this time Harmanpreet scored with a powerful dragflick.

A minute later the hosts secured another penalty corner but wasted the chance.

China also got another penalty corner soon but shot wide.

It was raining penalty corners for India as the hosts secured another three minutes from halftime, but Harmanpreet's flick was brilliant saved by a diving Weihao to his left.

India continued from where they left in the first half and extended their lead three minutes into the third quarter from another penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet.

China, however, pulled a goal back two minutes later through Benhai Chen, whose flick from a penalty corner went through the legs of India keeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

In the 39th minute India had a golden opportunity to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a foul on Mandeep but Harmanpreet hit the post.

India had to pay heavy price for that miss as two minutes later Jiesheng Gao converted a penalty corner to level the scores at 3-3 as Pathak was found wanting yet again.

But luck favoured India as they secured three back-to-back penalty corners in the 47th minute, the last of which was put into goal by Harmanpreet. Three minutes from the final hooter, India secured another penalty corner but didn't score. In the first match of Pool A, Japan crushed lowly Kazakhstan 7-0.

For Japan, Koji Yamasaki (13th, 36th) scored a brace, while Kosei Kawabe (1st), Naru Kimura (5th), Ken Nagayoshi (48th), Shota Yamada (50th) and Ryosuke Shinohara (54th) were the other goal scorers.

The India-China match was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who paid tribute to Major Dhyanchand on the occasion of National Sports Day before the start.

India will next play Japan on Sunday, while China will be up against Kazakhstan. PTI SSC AT AT

