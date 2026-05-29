India struck two field goals to defeat hosts Australia in the third game to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match women's friendly hockey series, on Friday. The two sides displayed a disciplined defensive display as the first two quarters went goalless. India eventually found the breakthrough in the third quarter when Sonam (36th minute) scored to put the visitors ahead. India continued their momentum in the final quarter when Lalremsiami (49th) doubled the lead. The Indians then defended in numbers to deny any breakthrough to the Australian side to secure a deserving win.

The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Saturday at the same venue.

India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match.

The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield.

The tour Down Under serves as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21.

The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.

The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a hockey qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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