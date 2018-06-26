 
Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 June 2018 18:00 IST

India are going through a purple patch, with wins over Pakistan and Argentina.

India are on top of the points table with 6 points from two matches © NDTV

India have been in great form in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament as they sit on top of the points table with six points from two matches. India began their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and sent them packing 4-0. The second match saw India pitted against Olympic champions Argentina, whom they beat 2-1. India are now on top of the points table with 6 points from two matches, and will take on Australia in a high-octane third game. Australia have four points with one win and a draw and they too would be hoping for a good result against India.

When is the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match will be played in Breda, Holland.

What time does the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match begin?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match will be shown on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1
  • India scored both their goals in the second quarter
  • India take on world champions Australia on June 27
