Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India managed to play a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia. Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively. The Netherlands will meet Olympic champions Argentina in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday after the South Americans defeated Australia 3-1 to take their points tally to seven -- same as the European team. But Argentina are in the fourth spot due to an inferior goal difference. Australia topped the table with 10 points. The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout. India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final.