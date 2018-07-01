Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India managed to play a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia. Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively. The Netherlands will meet Olympic champions Argentina in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday after the South Americans defeated Australia 3-1 to take their points tally to seven -- same as the European team. But Argentina are in the fourth spot due to an inferior goal difference. Australia topped the table with 10 points. The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout. India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final.
When is Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match?
The Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match will take place on July 1, 2018.
Where is Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match?
The Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match will be played at Breda, the Netherlands.
What time does the Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match begin?
The Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match?
The Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match will be shown on Star 1 and Star 1 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match?
The Champions Trophy Hockey Final, India vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
