Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India Eye 3rd Spot
After crashing to a shocking 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final, India face Pakistan in the third/fourth place match playoff in Dhaka on Wednesday. Despite finishing the round-robin stage with a perfect record, India were tactically beaten by Japan, who looked a completely different side and toyed with the opposition defence right from the first quarter. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to South Korea in their semi-final match in a 5-6 thriller. Both India and Pakistan have faced each other once in the round-robin stage with the former coming out on top in a 3-1 win. India will look to win again on Wednesday and seal third spot in the tournament.
- 15:10 (IST)Indian final team to take on PakistanTeam India's final XI to take on Pakistan
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021
's lineup for their final game, 3/4 place clash against Pakistan in today's game of Hero Asian Men's Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/wAHLZBAKkN
- 15:06 (IST)India coach Graham Reed speaks before the matchIndia coach Graham Reed:We let ourselves down in the last match yesterday against JapanWe didn't play with the energy and joshThe idea and objective is to come out with that energy and make amendsToday is an opportunity to learn from yesterday
- 15:03 (IST)Head to Head Record between India and Pakistan in HockeyTotal Matches played - 57India Won - 25Pak Won - 25Drawn - 7
- 14:59 (IST)India were tactically beaten against Japan in SemisIt was a huge disappointment for India as they went down against JapanHaving already beaten the same opponent 6-0 in their last round robin match, India were tactically overpowered by the Japanese as they registered a 5-3 win
- 14:53 (IST)Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Pakistan, ACTHello and welcome to the Live updates from the IND-PAK hockey match blog from Asian Champions TrophyAfter suffering shocking defeats at the hands of Japan and South Korea, both India and Pakistan will look to grab a third place finish when they meet again todayIndia went down 3-5 to Japan while Pakistan lost to South Korea in their semi-final match in a 5-6 thrillerWith India emerging as the winner in their earlier fixture, Pakistan will look to redeem themselves in this gameSo, tune in to watch an exciting IND-PAK hockey fixture!