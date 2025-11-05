Hockey India has made it clear that it will not restrict its players from shaking hands with the Pakistan team during international matches in the future. During the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, controversy erupted when India and Pakistan players shook hands ahead of their match. It came as a surprise to many after both men's and women's cricket teams decided not to exchange pleasantries with the Pakistan players during the Asia Cup 2025 and Women's World Cup 2025 respectively. However, Hockey India said that they will be guided by values and regulations of the sport.

“We are not governed by cricket. Whatever the cricketers did, it was their choice. We follow the Olympic Charter and what FIH says. There are no such instructions to avoid handshakes or high-fives from HI,” HI secretary Bhola Nath Singh said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Hockey India also made it clear that the players were never instructed to not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts and no new guidelines will be issued in the near future.

“In future meetings with Pakistan, HI will not give any directions to its players. We will play and look to win,” he concluded.

There was quite a bit of controversy surrounding the 'handshake' stance during the Asia Cup 2025. India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and after the matches, the Indian team players also did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts.

It led to uproar from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with things escalating to the point where Pakistan even reportedly considered boycotting a match. However, no such decision was taken.

A similar stance was adopted by Harmanpreet Kaur during India's match against Pakistan in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 when she did not shake hands with the Pakistan skipper as well.