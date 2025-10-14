The start of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan hockey match at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, was witness to something special on Tuesday. After the national anthems of the two countries were played, Indian players exchanged high-fives with their Pakistan counterparts in the junior hockey tournament. There were no handshakes, though. This came weeks after cricket teams of the two countries refused to engage in any on-ground pleasantries at the Asia Cup, which India won by beating Pakistan.

At the Asia Cup cricket, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor, and even dedicated its win to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Later, after winning the final by beating Pakistan, India refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the country's interior minister. The off-field diplomatic tensions spilled onto the cricket field at the Asia Cup.

After India's Asia Cup win, captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked whether the no-handshake policy with Pakistan will continue in future encounters. His reply was quite diplomatic. "I don't know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still very far). I don't know what will happen with Pakistan in the next game. Anyway, we only play in multi-nation tournaments, but whatever happens at that time, we will see. For now, this is the moment which we want to enjoy," Yadav said.

At the Sultan of Johor Cup, the scenes were different. In the build-up to the hockey match, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had advised its national team players to avoid any confrontation with Indian players on the ground and just to concentrate on their game.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a senior official of the PHF said that the players had been told to be mentally prepared for a no handshakes policy from the Indian team. "The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," he said.