Tiger Woods' eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his pupils dilated, and he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket when interviewed following his car crash last week in Florida, according to a sheriff's office report released on Tuesday. Woods' movements were slow and lethargic, and he was sweating as he spoke to deputies, according to an incident report released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found two white pills, identified as the opioid hydrocodone, which is used to treat pain, in his pocket, the report said.

When asked by a deputy if he took any prescription medications, Woods said, "I take a few."

Woods told deputies that he had been looking at his phone and fiddling with the radio before he clipped the truck in front of him last Friday, the report said.