The NDTV Pro-Am Golf Tournament has moved to Bengaluru for another exciting leg, scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Following a successful and entertaining outing at New Delhi's Qutub Golf Course, the Bengaluru leg will be held at Clover Greens. The Pro-Am has enjoyed an impressive journey so far, with successful legs already conducted in Delhi, Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. With several prominent names set to participate, the Bengaluru edition is expected to be a memorable experience for both fans and invited guests.

The list of celebrity guests includes Dr. Syed Kirmani, former Indian cricketer; Adith Kumar Bhandari, President of the Karnataka Golf Association; Nikhil Chopra, former cricketer; Koreel Lahiri, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at NDTV; Amandeep Johl, CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI); and actor Aindrita Ray.

NDTV Golf Pro-Am Bengaluru-Leg Schedule:

12 Noon: Registration

12:30 PM: Opening Ceremony (on-stage: Opening Ceremony - Dr. Syed Kirmani, Former Indian Cricketer; Adith Kumar Bhandari, President, Karnataka Golf Association; Nikhil Chopra, Former Cricketer; Koreel Lahiri, Chief of Strategy and Innovation, NDTV; Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI)

1:00 PM: Tee-off

6:30 PM: Tournament Ends

7:00 PM: Prize Distribution Ceremony (on-stage: Dr. Syed Kirmani, Former Indian Cricketer; Adith Kumar Bhandari, President, Karnataka Golf Association; Aindrita Ray, Actor; Nikhil Chopra, Former Cricketer; Koreel Lahiri, Chief of Strategy and Innovation, NDTV; Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI)

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the opening chapter of a long-term, ambitious vision for corporate golf in India. With three more legs scheduled ahead, the Pro-Am promises an exciting journey as it continues to expand its footprint across the country.

At the heart of this vision lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that not only celebrates sporting excellence but also broadens participation. As the tournament travels from city to city, engages new audiences, and introduces more people to the fairways, NDTV aims to foster a culture where golf is not merely admired or followed, but genuinely experienced by a wider and more inclusive community.