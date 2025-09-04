Rory McIlroy bogeyed two of his last three holes and faded to a 1-under 71 in the first round of the Irish Open on Thursday in his latest homecoming. The world No. 2, who attracted the biggest galleries of the day at The K Club, was looking to sharpen up his game a few weeks out from the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irishman is expected to be Europe's key player once again. McIlroy said he was encouraged at how he played - he birdied four of his first nine holes after starting at No. 10 - and performed "better than what the score reflects." His finish hurt him most, missing the green at Nos. 7 and 8 and failing to get up and down for par.

"Game feels pretty good," McIlroy said, adding: "Just a matter of being more efficient with the scoring."

McIlroy, who was in Northern Ireland in July for the British Open at Royal Portrush, was five strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Nacho Elvira, whose 66 was bogey-free and contained birdies in four of his last six holes.

The Spaniard was one shot ahead of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown and Adrien Saddier.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, another member of Europe's Ryder Cup team, was playing in front of his home crowd and birdied three of his last six holes to shoot 69.

