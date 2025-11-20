There are few stages where leaders, professionals, and rising talent meet as equals - the fairway is one of them. The NDTV Pro-Am brings this spirit alive by giving corporates an opportunity to test their game with the pros, while offering emerging players an arena to be seen, supported, and celebrated. It is the beginning of a larger purpose to open up the game, draw new people in, and create a community around golf that feels broader, warmer, and more accessible than ever before.

The inaugural edition of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am will take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, bringing together business leaders, golfing pros, and sporting icons for a day of competition, conversation, and connection.

This first edition features a field that reflects both the stature of the tournament and the scale of the community it brings together. Among the prominent names participating are cricket legend and PGTI President Kapil Dev, Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Blackstone Select Citywalk REIT, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Kapil Kapoor, Country Lead - Google Distributed Cloud, Google Cloud APAC, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Anil Chadha, CEO, ITC Hotels, Ashutosh Johri, Director - Kyndryl India (IBM), Amit Luthra, Managing Partner, Luthra & Luthra, Ashish Mittal, Director, India Gate Rice, Devesh Gupta, Executive President, Jagran Prakashan, and several other influential leaders from across India Inc. Together, they represent a powerful blend of industry leadership and sporting passion.

Set against the pristine championship layout of Jaypee Greens, the NDTV Pro-Am has been imagined to offer participants a world-class experience - from competitive play and curated pairings to course-side interactions with pros and premium hospitality. It is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead - travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru, and from Mumbai to Kolkata, creating an exclusive, aspirational, year-round calendar for India's corporate and golfing communities.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: "The NDTV Pro-Am is our way of opening the fairways to a much wider community. Golf in India has often been seen as exclusive, but we believe it can become a democratic space where leadership, sport, and shared ambition meet. When India's top CEOs play alongside pros and emerging talent - the game becomes more accessible, the energy becomes more collaborative, and the possibilities multiply. We look forward to an exciting pan-India journey ahead."

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am - to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people into fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired - but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.

NDTV Pro-Am - The Course of Champions. The Conversation of Leaders.

