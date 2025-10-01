Cricketing greats Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh and golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh will rub shoulders with the likes of Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie among others in the inaugural Stars Golf League scheduled in Dubai from March 25 to28. Stars Golf League (SGL), a global team-format tournament, brings together legendary professionals, leading women golfers, and global celebrities, who will compete at the Els Club Dubai over four days. The contingent from India, led by the country's most successful golfer Jeev, will also have Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and and rising star Tvesa Malik.

Six franchises, featuring a total of 24 top golfers, six women professionals, and six celebrities, will compete for a total prize purse of USD one million with substantial rewards for team owners.

"Having competed at the highest level of sport, I know the power of bringing world-class talent together on one stage," said India's tennis great and SGL co-founder Mahesh Bhupathi.

The league will feature nine of the top-10 players from the Legends Tour Order of Merit.

The field: (Golfers) Paul Lawrie, Michael Campbell, Ian Woosnam, Colin Montgomerie, Thomas Bjorn, Scott Hend, Jeev Milkha Singh.

(Women pros) Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Florentyna Parker, Alexandra Swayne.

(Others) AB de Villiers, Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer, Ruud Gullit. PTI AM AM APA APA

