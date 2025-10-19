Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev revealed why former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar refused to play golf with him. He revealed a funny interaction that took place between him and Gavaskar regarding golf. Kapil said it on Saturday at the NDTV World Summit 2025, where the NDTV Golf Pro-Am was launched. Kapil, now an avid golfer, famously led India to the 1983 Cricket World Cup title. His ex-teammate Gavaskar was also a part of the winning side.

"One day I asked Sunil Gavaskar, I said, 'Come out, let's play golf, enjoy ourselves.' He said, 'You know, the problem with me is I love to make hundred.' In golf. It's not very good. So he said, 'That's why I don't play.' If you make a hundred in golf, you're a bad golfer. So he said, 'I'm a good cricketer. I learned to make hundred'," said Kapil.

When asked about his competitive nature on any sport, Kapil said that he plays with an aim to enjoy. "I just enjoy myself. Other people say, 'You are very competitive in every sport.' I just want to enjoy the game. People forget to enjoy the game, they always say, 'I want to win.' I am not (like that). I have come here to have fun in life. God has given me talent. I just express myself," the PGTI President said.

Not only Kapil, many other former cricketers have taken up golf. The long list includes the names of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

When asked the reason behind cricketers doing well in golf, Kapil said, "I think, they like the greens basically. They don't get enough greens on the cricket field. This (golf) is one game you can play at whatever the age you are. It's very difficult for a cricketer or footballer to come and role your arm at 50. Here you can play with your father, your grandchildren, friend, wife."