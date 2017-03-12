 
SSP Chawrasia Retains Indian Open Golf Title

Updated: 12 March 2017 18:17 IST

SSP Chawrasia on Sunday became only the second Indian golfer to successfully defend the Indian Open title.

SSP Chawrasia made European Tour history as he successfully defended his Indian Open title. © Asian Tour/Twitter

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia produced a masterclass at the greens of DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon to successfully defend his Indian Open title on Sunday. Chawrasia retained the crown by a mammoth seven shots to claim his fourth European Tour win. The Indian golfer blew away the rest of the field, ending the tournament with a score of 10-under. Chawrasia, who was runner-up four times at the Indian Open before winning the title last year, became the first Indian successfully defend a European Tour title.

Malaysia's Gavin Green ended the tournament with a 75 to finish seven shots behind Chawrasia.

While Scotsman Scott Jamieson signed for a 72 to finish eight shots behind the leader alongside Italy's Matteo Manassero, who finished with a 73.

"I'm winning back-to-back so I'm really very happy," Chawrasia was quoted as saying by the European Tour website.

"This is a very tough course so I'm just trying to play straight and to the right place. I played very consistently this week. After driving (on the 18th) I was thinking, 'now I've won the tournament'. I know on the 18th hole, driving is very, very tough."

Chawrasia, who shared the lead with Spain's Carlos Pigem and England's Eddie Pepperell after Day 3, emerged as the sole leader after 42 of the 69 golfers who made the cut returned to complete the third round on Sunday.

This was his sixth win on the Asian Tour and overall sixth international victory.

This is also the third straight win for local players at the Indian Open with Anirban Lahiri winning it in 2015 and Chawrasia bagging the title last year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Golf
Highlights
  • Golfer SSP Chawrasia retains Indian Open title
  • He became the first Indian to successfully defend an European Tour title
  • SSP Chawrasia claimed his fourth European Tour win
