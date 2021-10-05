Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev on Tuesday said that golf as a sport was neglected for a long time but the recent performance by Indian golfers increased the awareness towards the game. Dev who is also an avid golfer believes that India can become a big centre in Golf as many new courses are coming in different cities. "Golf was neglected for a long time but now after the Olympics performance, awareness has increased and I am very happy to be part of it," Kapil Dev said while talking to the media.

"There is no dearth of talent focus in the country and one medal in the Olympics can prepare one generation. We would love to see Indians winning the British Open, US Open. If a player becomes big then the following increases. Sponsors should come to golf and it is wonderful that the government is taking time," the former cricketer added.

Earlier, MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 Presented by Delhi Golf Club.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 70 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season. The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years.

India golfer Aditi Ashok had displayed a spirited performance at the Tokyo Olympics and she had narrowly missed out on a medal.