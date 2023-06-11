Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic after the Serbian won a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday. Djokovic achieved the feat after beating Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 final in straight sets. Djokovic outclassed Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 in a match that last just over three hours. Prior to Sunday's final at Roland Garros, Djokovic was tied on 22 slams each with Nadal. Earlier this year, Djokovic had levelled the Spaniard's record with his triumph at the Australian Open.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Nadal, who had pulled out of the French Open due to an injury, hailed Djokovic "on this amazing achievement".

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women's tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court's all-time mark of 24 will now be in his sights at Wimbledon next month.

There is little sign of Djokovic slowing down. He is now the oldest French Open champion but 11 of his Slam trophies have now been won after he turned 30.

On Monday, he will reclaim the world number ranking and start his 388th week in top spot.

(With AFP Inputs)