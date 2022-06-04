Alexander Zverev was left heartbroken as an injury forced him to pull out of his French Open 2022 semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. Trying to hit a return shot against Nadal in the second set, Zverev turned his ankle and screamed in agony, before lying on the ground in pain. He was taken off court on a wheelchair, before he returned to give Nadal a hug and wave the crowd goodbye to a standing ovation.

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to lament the unfortunate injury to Zverev.

"This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back @AlexZverev," Shastri tweeted.

This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back @AlexZverev. @RafaelNadal - Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect #FrenchOpen2022 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/n5JFNFK7r1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

He also had a message for Rafael Nadal, who was seen attending to his opponent after his injury, and later accompanying him back to court.

"@RafaelNadal - Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect," he wrote.

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar also praised Nadal's conduct.

"The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special," he wrote.

The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/t7ZE6wpi47 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 3, 2022

Nadal was leading 7-6(10/8), 6-6 when Zverev withdrew from the match with injury and is now through to his 14th French Open final. He has won all the 13 finals he reached previously.

He will take on Marin Cilic/Casper Ruud on Sunday as he chases a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

"It's very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he's a very good colleague on the tour," Nadal said about Zverev after the match.

"For me, to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt, but at the same time, for it to finish that way... I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that -- I wish him all the best," he said.