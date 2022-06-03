Alexander Zverev's French Open 2022 campaign ended in heartbreak as he was forced to pull out of his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday after turning his ankle while trying to hit a return. As he tried to play the shot, Zverev screamed in anguish and was immediately down on the ground, visibly writhing in pain. He was then taken off the court on a wheelchair. He returned later to shake hands with the umpire, give a hug to Rafael Nadal and then wave goodbye to the crowd.

The crowd gave the German a standing ovation as he waved to them.

Watch: Alexander Zverev gets a standing ovation after withdrawing from French Open semi-final vs Rafael Nadal

Nadal was leading 7-6(10/8), 6-6 when Zverev injured himself.

The Spaniard reached his 14th French Open final, having won the 13 he had played in before this year, as he chases a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

"It's very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he's a very good colleague on the tour," Nadal said after the match.

"I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I'm sure he'll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best," he added.

While Nadal was pleased at reaching the final of the tournament he has dominated over the years, he was not happy about the circumstances in which he got there.

"For me, to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt, but at the same time, for it to finish that way... I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that -- I wish him all the best," Nadal said.