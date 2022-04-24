Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's rivalry in the F1 circuit attained a legendary status in 2021 after the duo was locked on points going into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. For the first time in close to five decades, Formula One saw such a close contest as the duo entered the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit with 369.5 points each. A controversial race ensued as Red Bull's Verstappen edged past Mercedes' Hamilton for his first F1 world title. Things have not been smooth between the two since then.

While Hamilton has gone to the extent of calling Dutchman Verstappen a 'bully' on the F1 track, the latter has not taken things lying down. His recent dig at Briton Hamilton is another example of it.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Hamilton and Serena Williams have committed millions of pounds to become the new owners of Chelsea Football Club. The Premier League club is currently without an owner after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich distanced himself the club to save the Blues from any potential sanction from the UK government due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Promoted

As the news of Hamilton, showing interest to be part of a consortium attempting to buy the club, emerged, Verstappen told the PA news agency: "I'm a PSV [Eindhoven] fan and I would never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage.

"I thought he (Hamilton) was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting. But everyone does what they want with their money, so let's see what comes out of it."